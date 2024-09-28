Latur Residents Protest Hospital Delay with Symbolic Begging
Residents of Latur organized a symbolic protest by wearing masks of political leaders and begging on the streets, expressing discontent over the delayed construction of a state-run hospital. Despite the announcement of the hospital years ago and recent allocation of land, no progress has been made on the project.
Residents of Latur took to the streets on Saturday, wearing masks of political leaders and begging as part of a symbolic protest.
The protest, conducted at Gandhi Chowk, involved a march that made stops at key locations such as MSRTC bus stop, Hanuman Chowk, and Ganjgolai.
'The district hospital was announced several years ago but no substantial progress has been made. On June 19 this year, the state government earmarked 10 acres for the project, but the land transfer to the agriculture department for construction is still pending,' stated a 'Majha Latur' functionary.
