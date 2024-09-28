Left Menu

Latur Residents Protest Hospital Delay with Symbolic Begging

Residents of Latur organized a symbolic protest by wearing masks of political leaders and begging on the streets, expressing discontent over the delayed construction of a state-run hospital. Despite the announcement of the hospital years ago and recent allocation of land, no progress has been made on the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:38 IST
Latur Residents Protest Hospital Delay with Symbolic Begging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Latur took to the streets on Saturday, wearing masks of political leaders and begging as part of a symbolic protest.

The protest, conducted at Gandhi Chowk, involved a march that made stops at key locations such as MSRTC bus stop, Hanuman Chowk, and Ganjgolai.

'The district hospital was announced several years ago but no substantial progress has been made. On June 19 this year, the state government earmarked 10 acres for the project, but the land transfer to the agriculture department for construction is still pending,' stated a 'Majha Latur' functionary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024