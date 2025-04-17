Punjab to Deploy Security Guards at State-run Hospitals for Enhanced Safety
The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association announced the government's decision to deploy security guards at state-run hospitals through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation. This measure is aimed at enhancing security at medical facilities. The plan awaits final approval from the Finance Department and is expected to be implemented soon.
The Punjab government has taken a significant step towards enhancing security at state-run hospitals by agreeing to deploy guards through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO).
In meetings with key health officials, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) was assured of round-the-clock security at various medical facilities, including district hospitals and community health centres offering medico-legal services.
The proposal, well-received by PCMSA, now awaits formal approval from the Finance Department and could be enacted in the coming weeks, addressing long-standing concerns about safety at healthcare institutions.
