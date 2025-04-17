Punjab to Deploy Security Guards at State-run Hospitals for Enhanced Safety

The Punjab government has taken a significant step towards enhancing security at state-run hospitals by agreeing to deploy guards through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO).

In meetings with key health officials, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) was assured of round-the-clock security at various medical facilities, including district hospitals and community health centres offering medico-legal services.

The proposal, well-received by PCMSA, now awaits formal approval from the Finance Department and could be enacted in the coming weeks, addressing long-standing concerns about safety at healthcare institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)