BJP Questions Congress over Karnataka MUDA ‘Scam’ Court Ruling

Bhartiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has leveled serious accusations against the Congress party regarding the alleged MUDA 'scam' in Karnataka, citing a recent court ruling. Trivedi asserted that initial allegations were raised by Congress and the Lokayukta Court's decision substantiated these claims.

Trivedi pointed fingers at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family, claiming they amassed substantial wealth by misusing authority in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Highlighting that Siddaramaiah has been named a primary accused, Trivedi questioned the stance of prominent Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on supporting the accused.

He emphasized that no central agency had intervened and that the Congress itself had levied the allegations in the court. Further pressing his point, Trivedi noted Karnataka's increased corruption levels under the leadership of Malikarjun Kharge, also from Karnataka. The court's directive calls for an investigation into Siddaramaiah's alleged illegal allotment of sites to his wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)