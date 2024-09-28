Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress in Fiery Haryana Rally

During a Haryana rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress Party for its internal conflicts and failure to deliver on promises. He urged voters to support the BJP for continued development and lambasted Congress’s treatment of Dalits and farmers. Haryana goes to the polls on October 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally held in Haryana, launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, highlighting its internal conflicts and accusing it of repeatedly failing to fulfill promises.

Modi reminisced about his earlier days working in Haryana and praised the state's contribution to his growth. Emphasizing stability, he said, "Haryana's development should continue non-stop and that's why people have made up their minds to give the BJP a third term."

He critiqued the Hooda family's ambitions and Congress's alleged mistreatment of Dalits and farmers. Modi urged the voters to support BJP for continued progress, as Haryana heads to the polls on October 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

