Modi Criticizes Congress in Fiery Haryana Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally held in Haryana, launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, highlighting its internal conflicts and accusing it of repeatedly failing to fulfill promises.

Modi reminisced about his earlier days working in Haryana and praised the state's contribution to his growth. Emphasizing stability, he said, "Haryana's development should continue non-stop and that's why people have made up their minds to give the BJP a third term."

He critiqued the Hooda family's ambitions and Congress's alleged mistreatment of Dalits and farmers. Modi urged the voters to support BJP for continued progress, as Haryana heads to the polls on October 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)