Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Allegedly Involved in Extortion Case Over Electoral Bonds

A case was filed on Saturday against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others, following a court's directive regarding the now-defunct electoral bonds scheme.

According to police reports, an FIR under IPC sections 384, 120B, and 34 was registered against Sitharaman, ED officials, and BJP office-bearers, based on a special court's order.

The FIR names BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra and leader Nalin Kumar Kateel. Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of 'Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath' (JSP), lodged the complaint, alleging that the accused extorted over Rs 8,000 crore under the electoral bonds guise with the help of ED officials.

It is claimed that the scheme benefited BJP officials at state and national levels. The Supreme Court had previously struck down the scheme, citing violations of constitutional rights. Meanwhile, political leaders sparred over the case's implications and calls for Sitharaman to resign.

