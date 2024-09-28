Left Menu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Allegedly Involved in Extortion Case Over Electoral Bonds

A case has been registered against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others over the scrapped electoral bonds scheme. An FIR was filed under multiple sections of the IPC. The complaint, lodged by Adarsh R Iyer, alleges massive extortion under the guise of electoral bonds benefiting BJP officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:52 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Allegedly Involved in Extortion Case Over Electoral Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case was filed on Saturday against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others, following a court's directive regarding the now-defunct electoral bonds scheme.

According to police reports, an FIR under IPC sections 384, 120B, and 34 was registered against Sitharaman, ED officials, and BJP office-bearers, based on a special court's order.

The FIR names BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra and leader Nalin Kumar Kateel. Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of 'Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath' (JSP), lodged the complaint, alleging that the accused extorted over Rs 8,000 crore under the electoral bonds guise with the help of ED officials.

It is claimed that the scheme benefited BJP officials at state and national levels. The Supreme Court had previously struck down the scheme, citing violations of constitutional rights. Meanwhile, political leaders sparred over the case's implications and calls for Sitharaman to resign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024