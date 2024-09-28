Left Menu

Odisha CM's Strategic Jharkhand Visit Ahead of Assembly Polls

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi plans a two-day visit to Jharkhand in late September, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He will attend BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' and visit key districts. The move follows a meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Tribal leaders like Union Minister Jual Oram are also actively campaigning.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is slated for a two-day visit to Jharkhand later this month, sources revealed on Saturday. The trip, scheduled for September 30 and October 1, coincides with the lead-up to the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Majhi, a prominent tribal leader and head of the BJP's first government in Odisha, will participate in the 'Parivartan Yatra' and is expected to visit Jagannathpur in West Singhbhum and Kolhan in Chaibasa. The visit underscores the BJP's strategic efforts to consolidate voter support among the Odia-speaking population in Jharkhand.

This development follows Majhi's meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also co-manages BJP's election strategy in Jharkhand. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and other Odisha BJP leaders are also involved in campaigning, aiming to boost the party's prospects in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly elections.

