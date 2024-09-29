Left Menu

Trump Targets Harris on Immigration in Fiery Wisconsin Speech

Former President Donald Trump, during a speech in Wisconsin, blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for illegal border crossings and crimes committed by migrants. Trump, aiming to garner votes in swing states, labeled Harris as 'mentally impaired' and criticized her handling of immigration. The event included references to a criminal case involving an illegal immigrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prairieduchien | Updated: 29-09-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 02:30 IST
Trump Targets Harris on Immigration in Fiery Wisconsin Speech
Trump

During a speech in a small Wisconsin town, Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, holding her accountable for illegal border crossings and related crimes. Trump, seeking support in crucial swing states, criticized Harris's immigration policies.

Trump accused Harris of erasing the border and portrayed her as mentally unfit to be President. He highlighted a case involving Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate, an illegal immigrant charged with serious crimes, as evidence of the dangers posed by lax border policies.

As Trump rallied the crowd, local officials also called for stricter immigration enforcement, blaming current policies for endangering public safety. The former president promised decisive action on immigration if re-elected, positioning himself as the only candidate capable of restoring order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024