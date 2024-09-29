Trump Targets Harris on Immigration in Fiery Wisconsin Speech

During a speech in a small Wisconsin town, Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, holding her accountable for illegal border crossings and related crimes. Trump, seeking support in crucial swing states, criticized Harris's immigration policies.

Trump accused Harris of erasing the border and portrayed her as mentally unfit to be President. He highlighted a case involving Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate, an illegal immigrant charged with serious crimes, as evidence of the dangers posed by lax border policies.

As Trump rallied the crowd, local officials also called for stricter immigration enforcement, blaming current policies for endangering public safety. The former president promised decisive action on immigration if re-elected, positioning himself as the only candidate capable of restoring order.

