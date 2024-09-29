Left Menu

Harris Calls for Tighter Immigration Controls; Trump Vows to End Ukraine War

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for tighter immigration and fentanyl controls at the U.S.-Mexico border, criticizing Trump. RFK Jr. lost his Supreme Court fight to appear on the NY ballot. Biden supported Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah. Trump criticized immigrants and Harris while pledging to end the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 05:23 IST
In the latest domestic developments, Vice President Kamala Harris has called for tougher immigration and fentanyl controls at the U.S.-Mexico border, marking a significant moment in her 2024 presidential campaign. Addressing a small audience in Douglas, Arizona, Harris outlined her vision to amend the 'broken immigration system' while accusing Donald Trump of spreading fear and division about immigrants.

In a separate legal setback, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed in his bid to restore his name to the New York ballot after suspending his independent presidential campaign. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his request, leaving him ineligible despite his endorsement of Donald Trump.

On the international front, President Joe Biden welcomed the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli forces, labeling it a 'measure of justice.' Biden also announced plans to bolster U.S. military defenses in the Middle East to deter any escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

