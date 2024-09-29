Harris Calls for Tighter Immigration Controls; Trump Vows to End Ukraine War

In the latest domestic developments, Vice President Kamala Harris has called for tougher immigration and fentanyl controls at the U.S.-Mexico border, marking a significant moment in her 2024 presidential campaign. Addressing a small audience in Douglas, Arizona, Harris outlined her vision to amend the 'broken immigration system' while accusing Donald Trump of spreading fear and division about immigrants.

In a separate legal setback, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed in his bid to restore his name to the New York ballot after suspending his independent presidential campaign. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his request, leaving him ineligible despite his endorsement of Donald Trump.

On the international front, President Joe Biden welcomed the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli forces, labeling it a 'measure of justice.' Biden also announced plans to bolster U.S. military defenses in the Middle East to deter any escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)