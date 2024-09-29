Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

Argentine President Javier Milei announced plans to overhaul the nation's midterm legislative elections next year, during a fervent rally to launch his political party, La Libertad Avanza. Amid an economic crisis, Milei's party holds a minority in Congress, hampering its legislative aspirations.

"We have launched the national party," declared Milei, promising only good news henceforth. Milei's charismatic rally in Buenos Aires featured a rock-star-like entrance, electrifying his thousands of supporters, many of whom donned lion costumes and wielded cardboard chainsaws, symbols of his campaign.

Milei, who denounced the political elite and critical journalists, has enacted severe spending cuts in an effort to combat high inflation, though these measures have contributed to a poverty rate increase to nearly 53% under his administration.

