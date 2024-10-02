Left Menu

US-India Strengthen Ties Amid Regional and Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Washington DC to discuss regional and global challenges. They emphasized deepening bilateral cooperation, addressing climate crisis, regional security, and emerging technologies. The meeting followed up on recent engagements including Modi's bilateral with Biden and the QUAD Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2024 04:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 04:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened in Washington DC to deliberate on tackling regional and global challenges together.

This marked Jaishankar's first visit to the US capital following the formation of the third Modi government. Meeting at the US State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters, the leaders touched on enhancing collaborative efforts in regional security, climate crisis, and emerging technologies.

Blinken highlighted the significant strides made in bilateral relations, reinforced through Modi's and Biden's recent Delaware meeting and the QUAD Summit in Wilmington. Both parties reiterated the importance of a strategic partnership that benefits not only India and the US but also the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

