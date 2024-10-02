Walz and Vance Clash in Vice-Presidential Debate Amid Crises

In a high-stakes vice-presidential debate, Tim Walz and JD Vance locked horns, addressing urgent crises such as escalating tensions in the Middle East and natural disasters ravaging the southeastern United States.

Walz criticized Donald Trump's leadership as perilous in these uncertain times, highlighting the need for steady governance. Contrarily, Vance contended that Trump's imposing presence serves as a stabilizing force on the international stage.

The event also saw bipartisan sympathy for Hurricane Helene victims, with Walz and Vance expressing solidarity despite their political rift. This debate could potentially influence the tight race between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with both sides striving to win over undecided voters.

