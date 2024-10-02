Vance vs. Walz: A Candid Clash in Final 2024 Vice Presidential Debate
Highlighting a key moment in the 2024 presidential campaign, U.S. Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz faced off in the final vice presidential debate. The event covered major issues such as Middle East conflicts, climate change, and abortion, reflecting each party's strategies ahead of the upcoming November election.
U.S. Senator JD Vance, chosen by Republican Donald Trump as his vice-presidential running mate, debated against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, selected by Democrat Kamala Harris as her No. 2, in a nationally televised debate on Tuesday. The debate is seen as potentially pivotal, as it is likely the final one before the Nov. 5 election.
At the debate's opening, Vance and Walz were asked about a potential preemptive strike by Israel on Iran. Though initially hesitant, Vance eventually supported Israel's choice while highlighting Trump's foreign policy. Walz dodged, critiquing Trump's leadership instead.
Throughout the debate, Vance aimed to make Trump's policies more appealing, emphasizing the American dream and climate change strategies, while Walz defended Democratic stances on abortion and economic issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
