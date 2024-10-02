Left Menu

Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress, Champions BJP's 10-Year Development in Haryana

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the choice facing Haryana voters between the BJP's development-focused tenure and the Congress' corruption-laden past. Speaking in Rohtak, he criticized Congress and praised BJP's governance, particularly in IT and employment sectors. Haryana elections are set for October 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:44 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized the stark choice that Haryana voters face between BJP's development-oriented governance over the past decade and the corruption-ridden tenure of the previous Congress administration. Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Prasad lambasted Congress on multiple fronts, particularly targeting the local unit led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Prasad remarked that the Haryana Congress has become synonymous with Hooda, and even Rahul Gandhi reportedly seeks Hooda's permission for alliances, hinting at the power dynamics within the party. He called out the 'kharchi and parchi' system of favoritism and corruption that marred Congress' governance, contrasting it with BJP's merit-based job allocations.

The former IT and Communications Minister noted the growth of Gurugram as an IT hub and a center for technological advancements under BJP rule, further criticizing the Congress for their so-called 'damad shri model' of governance. With Haryana elections slated for October 5, BJP is keen on securing a third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

