Trump and Harris Battle for Cash in Tight Presidential Race

Republican candidate Donald Trump and his party raised over $160 million in September, with $283 million cash on hand. Trump will face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election. Harris' campaign raised $361 million in August, giving her a cash advantage. Biden endorsed Harris after ending his reelection bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:36 IST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Republican Party amassed over $160 million in September, bringing their cash reserves to $283 million by the month's end, the campaign announced on Wednesday. This figure represents a 23% increase from the $130 million raised in August.

Trump will face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the tight November 5 U.S. elections, with opinion polls indicating a competitive race. Both campaigns are heavily investing in television ads in key battleground states. Harris' campaign and the Democratic Party raised $361 million in August, securing a significant cash advantage over Trump. Additionally, her campaign garnered $55 million from two events this past weekend, according to a campaign official on Sunday.

While the official September fundraising figures for the Democrats have yet to be disclosed, President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on July 21 and endorsed Harris for the November 5 election. Biden withdrew amid concerns over his age and health, highlighted during a lackluster debate against Trump in late June.

Harris' entry has revitalized a previously uncertain Democratic campaign. Polls revealed that Trump had gained a lead over Biden, particularly in battleground states, but Harris' participation has tightened the race.

