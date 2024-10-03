UN Security Council Urgently Addresses Middle East Conflict Escalation

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to address the intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

Iran's ambassador claimed Iran launched 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday to deter further Israeli violence. Meanwhile, Netanyahu labeled the attack an "unprecedented act of aggression" and vowed retaliation.

U.S. President Joe Biden stated he would not support Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. The conflict saw Israeli forces engaging Hezbollah in Lebanon and conducting deadly strikes in Gaza. Israel accused Iran of terrorism, while Iran claimed its actions were necessary to maintain regional stability.

