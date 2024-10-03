Left Menu

Georgia's 'Family Values' Law Sparks Controversy Ahead of Elections

Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili has signed a controversial 'family values' bill limiting LGBT rights. The law, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, comes weeks before pivotal elections. Critics, including President Salome Zourabichvili, denounce the bill as authoritarian and aligned with Russian interests.

Updated: 03-10-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:28 IST
In a move stirring political controversy, Shalva Papuashvili, the Georgian parliamentary speaker, announced via Facebook the signing of a contentious 'family values' bill. The legislation, enacted just weeks before a crucial election, targets LGBT rights by banning gender transitions and possibly pride marches.

Despite presidential opposition, lawmakers from the ruling Georgian Dream party passed the bill, arguing it protects Georgia's Orthodox Christian church. President Salome Zourabichvili, a vocal critic, refused to endorse the law, citing concerns over its implications for democracy and foreign relations.

Critics, including Western nations, view the bill as a shift towards authoritarianism, accusing Georgian Dream of leveraging conservative sentiments to secure electoral success. As the nation edges closer to its elections, the law's passage underscores the ongoing tension between east-west affiliations in Georgian politics.

