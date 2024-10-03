Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Election Marathon Amid Financial Strain

Sri Lanka, grappling with economic difficulties, is set to hold three major elections before year's end. Following the recent presidential election, parliamentary polls are scheduled for November, with local council elections in December. A Supreme Court ruling mandates these elections, highlighting previous administrative delays.

In the midst of persisting economic challenges, Sri Lanka is poised to conduct two more significant island-wide elections this year, just months after wrapping up its presidential polls.

The upcoming parliamentary election is slated for November 14, following the September 21 presidential vote in a nation grappling with financial hardship. December will see the third election, for local councils.

Separately, a one-off vote for the southern province's Elpitiya local council is set for October 26. Sri Lanka’s independent Election Commission announced that, pursuant to a Supreme Court order on August 22, the local election will proceed post-parliamentary polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

