Sri Lanka's Election Marathon Amid Financial Strain

In the midst of persisting economic challenges, Sri Lanka is poised to conduct two more significant island-wide elections this year, just months after wrapping up its presidential polls.

The upcoming parliamentary election is slated for November 14, following the September 21 presidential vote in a nation grappling with financial hardship. December will see the third election, for local councils.

Separately, a one-off vote for the southern province's Elpitiya local council is set for October 26. Sri Lanka’s independent Election Commission announced that, pursuant to a Supreme Court order on August 22, the local election will proceed post-parliamentary polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)