Haryana CM’s Confident Prediction: BJP Poised for Historic Victory

In a confident address on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini predicted a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state assembly elections. Haryana will head to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with counting scheduled for October 8.

The chief minister, speaking to ANI, emphatically stated, "The people of Haryana have decided that on the 8th of October, BJP is forming its government with full majority, there is no doubt about it." His remarks came a day after a roadshow in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, where he is contesting, accompanied by BJP MP Hema Malini.

Saini expressed gratitude for the public support and emphasized the party's projected victory, "The BJP government is coming to power in Haryana for the third time with a very big majority. Today, the scenario of the entire Haryana is in favour of the BJP, in favour of PM Modi." He also criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading falsehoods. During Prime Minister Modi's rally in Palwal, Saini reaffirmed his belief that Haryana will break new ground by electing a BJP government for a third consecutive term.

