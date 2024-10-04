Unexpected Allies: Cheney's Support Boosts Harris Against Trump

In an unexpected political turn, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has taken a public stand against former President Donald Trump, describing him as 'not fit to lead' the United States. She made these comments during a campaign event alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival, in Wisconsin.

Cheney, known for her staunch conservative views, emphasized her alignment with constitutional principles rather than party allegiances. Her support for Harris, unprecedented as her first Democratic vote, is rooted in a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, particularly in light of Trump's alleged misconduct surrounding the January 6th Capitol attack.

With the November 5 election approaching, Harris is seeking to broaden her appeal. In a tight race, she aims to attract moderate Republicans and independents, while maintaining support from her base. Cheney's endorsement may be pivotal in swinging voter sentiment, especially in key states like Wisconsin.

(With inputs from agencies.)