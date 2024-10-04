Left Menu

Unexpected Allies: Cheney's Support Boosts Harris Against Trump

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has declared former President Donald Trump unfit to lead the U.S., endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin. Cheney's endorsement highlights her commitment to constitutional values over party loyalty. Harris aims to court skeptical Republicans with a centrist approach in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 05:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 05:17 IST
In an unexpected political turn, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has taken a public stand against former President Donald Trump, describing him as 'not fit to lead' the United States. She made these comments during a campaign event alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival, in Wisconsin.

Cheney, known for her staunch conservative views, emphasized her alignment with constitutional principles rather than party allegiances. Her support for Harris, unprecedented as her first Democratic vote, is rooted in a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, particularly in light of Trump's alleged misconduct surrounding the January 6th Capitol attack.

With the November 5 election approaching, Harris is seeking to broaden her appeal. In a tight race, she aims to attract moderate Republicans and independents, while maintaining support from her base. Cheney's endorsement may be pivotal in swinging voter sentiment, especially in key states like Wisconsin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

