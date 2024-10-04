Left Menu

Punjab BJP Strategizes for By-Elections: Key Appointments Announced

The Punjab BJP has appointed leaders as in-charges for the bypolls of four assembly segments. Key appointments include Avinash Rai Khanna for Gidderbaha and Manoranjan Kalia for Barnala. These seats are vacant as their MLAs were elected to higher positions in the Lok Sabha.

  • India

The Punjab BJP has taken strategic steps in anticipation of the upcoming bypolls by appointing key leaders as in-charges and co-in-charges for four crucial assembly segments.

In Gidderbaha, Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed as the in-charge, with Dayal Sodhi as his co-in-charge, highlighting the party's focused approach to reclaim the seat following the election of Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to the Lok Sabha.

Former minister Manoranjan Kalia has been tasked with leading the Barnala assembly efforts, joined by Jagmohan Singh Raju. This comes after the election of AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to the parliamentary seat of Sangrur. With strategic appointments in Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal as well, the Punjab BJP is gearing up for a significant electoral battle.

