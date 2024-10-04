BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Bungalow Move: Accusations and Allegations Unfold

On Friday, former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel spearheaded a protest targeting AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of unauthorized occupation of a government bungalow designated for a party MP. The demonstration, held at 5 Ferozeshah Road, called out Kejriwal for reneging on promises against indulging in government-provided luxuries.

Goel announced plans to file a complaint with the Rajya Sabha chairman, questioning the legitimacy of Kejriwal's extended residence in the MP's official bungalow. The BJP claims Kejriwal betrayed his earlier vows of austerity and transparency.

The AAP defended Kejriwal's choice, asserting that he preferred this residence to maintain a close connection with the New Delhi constituency. They emphasized that Kejriwal was warmly welcomed by the city, refuting claims of unauthorized occupancy at MP Ashok Mittal's invitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)