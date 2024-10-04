Left Menu

BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Bungalow Move: Accusations and Allegations Unfold

Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel led a protest against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of improperly occupying a government bungalow meant for an MP. The protest aimed to highlight Kejriwal's alleged double standards on promises of refraining from government luxuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:03 IST
BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Bungalow Move: Accusations and Allegations Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel spearheaded a protest targeting AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of unauthorized occupation of a government bungalow designated for a party MP. The demonstration, held at 5 Ferozeshah Road, called out Kejriwal for reneging on promises against indulging in government-provided luxuries.

Goel announced plans to file a complaint with the Rajya Sabha chairman, questioning the legitimacy of Kejriwal's extended residence in the MP's official bungalow. The BJP claims Kejriwal betrayed his earlier vows of austerity and transparency.

The AAP defended Kejriwal's choice, asserting that he preferred this residence to maintain a close connection with the New Delhi constituency. They emphasized that Kejriwal was warmly welcomed by the city, refuting claims of unauthorized occupancy at MP Ashok Mittal's invitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024