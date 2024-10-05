Chhattisgarh's Major Strike: Security Forces Eliminate 28 Naxalites in Bastar Operation
In a significant anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces killed 28 Naxalites. This marks the second-highest fatalities in a single operation in the state's history. Injuries were reported among security personnel, and a cache of weapons was recovered at the encounter site.
In a decisive move against Maoist insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region successfully neutralized 28 Naxalites on Friday. This operation, considered one of the largest in recent memory, underscores the state's commitment to eradicating Left-Wing Extremism.
The encounter, which occurred between Thulthuli and Nendur villages, involved a joint team of Dantewada and Narayanpur DRG and STF personnel. The operation was based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area, leading to a fierce gunfight where high-ranking Maoist cadres were reported to be among the deceased.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces' perseverance, reiterating the state's resolve to combat Naxalism. The operation, part of a broader strategy supported by the central government, evidences ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
