Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Major Strike: Security Forces Eliminate 28 Naxalites in Bastar Operation

In a significant anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces killed 28 Naxalites. This marks the second-highest fatalities in a single operation in the state's history. Injuries were reported among security personnel, and a cache of weapons was recovered at the encounter site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:03 IST
Chhattisgarh's Major Strike: Security Forces Eliminate 28 Naxalites in Bastar Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against Maoist insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region successfully neutralized 28 Naxalites on Friday. This operation, considered one of the largest in recent memory, underscores the state's commitment to eradicating Left-Wing Extremism.

The encounter, which occurred between Thulthuli and Nendur villages, involved a joint team of Dantewada and Narayanpur DRG and STF personnel. The operation was based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area, leading to a fierce gunfight where high-ranking Maoist cadres were reported to be among the deceased.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces' perseverance, reiterating the state's resolve to combat Naxalism. The operation, part of a broader strategy supported by the central government, evidences ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024