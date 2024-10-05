Left Menu

Trump Makes Final Push in Contested North Carolina

Donald Trump visited North Carolina for the fourth time in a month to bolster support in the competitive state ahead of the November election against Kamala Harris. With floods from Hurricane Helene complicating the political landscape, the race remains closely contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 02:28 IST
Donald Trump returned to North Carolina for the fourth time in a month, intensifying his efforts to secure votes in a state vital to his electoral success. The visit comes amid significant political and natural upheavals that have made North Carolina a focal point in the race against Kamala Harris.

While once securely in Trump's camp, the state now presents a tight contest as Harris gains ground. The dynamic has been further complicated by the GOP gubernatorial candidate's controversies and devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene, which have put pressure on both campaigns.

With Election Day nearing, Trump leads by slight margins in several pivotal states, though all remain within a statistical tie. Voter turnout might be affected by storm recovery efforts, leaving the final outcome unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

