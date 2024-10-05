End of Temporary Haven: U.S. Ends Parole Program for Migrants
The Biden administration has decided not to renew a temporary humanitarian entry program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, impacting 530,000 individuals who have entered the U.S. under this policy. While some can remain under other programs, migrants without permission must leave or face removal proceedings.
The Biden administration will not renew the humanitarian entry program starting to expire soon for hundreds of thousands of migrants from countries such as Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, the Department of Homeland Security announced.
Since October 2022, about 530,000 migrants from these nations have been allowed into the U.S. through this 'parole' initiative, which granted them a two-year entry. However, many can stay under other immigration avenues despite the program's conclusion.
The decision aligns with the initial plans for the program announced by the administration and comes amid heightened political focus on immigration as the November election approaches, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
