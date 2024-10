Trump Intensifies Campaign Efforts in Battleground North Carolina

Donald Trump visited North Carolina for the fourth time in a month, campaigning to solidify support in the increasingly competitive state. His appearance in Fayetteville, a city with a significant military population, comes amid hurdles such as recent natural disasters and political controversies.

In his rally, Trump ignited the audience by promising to reinstate the name Fort Bragg for a military base, reverting a recent change. With Trump narrowly leading Kamala Harris by 0.5 percentage points in North Carolina, campaign insiders express concerns over turnout affected by Hurricane Helene's aftermath.

Despite lingering controversies surrounding North Carolina's GOP gubernatorial candidate, Trump's campaign remains confident, emphasizing past victories. On the Democratic front, Vice President Harris has increased her presence, capitalizing on candidate dynamics shifting post-Biden's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)