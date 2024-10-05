Left Menu

High-Stakes Haryana: Battle for Assembly Dominance

Polling for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began amid tight security. Top leaders including CM Saini, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala are contesting. The BJP aims for a third term, while rivals seek to dethrone them. Voting lasts until 6 pm, with results on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 08:47 IST
High-Stakes Haryana: Battle for Assembly Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Polling for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana opened amid tight security on Saturday morning, with key political figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker among the early voters.

Major political leaders in the fray include Congress's veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala. In contrast, the Congress is vying for a return to power after a decade by toppling the BJP.

With over two million voters eligible to cast their ballots, the electorate comprises a diverse demographic — including 101 female candidates and 464 Independents — across 20,632 polling booths statewide, according to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024