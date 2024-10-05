High-Stakes Haryana: Battle for Assembly Dominance
Polling for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began amid tight security. Top leaders including CM Saini, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala are contesting. The BJP aims for a third term, while rivals seek to dethrone them. Voting lasts until 6 pm, with results on October 8.
- Country:
- India
Polling for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana opened amid tight security on Saturday morning, with key political figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker among the early voters.
Major political leaders in the fray include Congress's veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala. In contrast, the Congress is vying for a return to power after a decade by toppling the BJP.
With over two million voters eligible to cast their ballots, the electorate comprises a diverse demographic — including 101 female candidates and 464 Independents — across 20,632 polling booths statewide, according to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Early Voting Begins: America's Countdown to the 2024 Presidential Election
Early Voting Kicks Off Amidst Political Turmoil
Mumbai Increases Polling Stations for Efficient Voting in Assembly Elections
Early In-Person Voting Kicks Off Amidst Political Turmoil
Srinagar Postal Voting Center Facilitates Essential Workers