Haryana Awaits Change: Kumari Selja's Call for Congress Comeback

Kumari Selja, a senior Congress leader, expressed optimism about Congress's return to power in Haryana's assembly elections. She emphasized the public's desire for change and called upon voters to participate actively. Selja stated that party leadership would decide future roles, while dismissing concerns of internal conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:24 IST
Kumari Selja
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has voiced confidence in her party's ability to reclaim control in Haryana as assembly elections commence.

In Hisar, after casting her vote, Selja highlighted the electorate's anticipation for change since before the Lok Sabha elections. She urged voters to decisively shape Haryana's future.

Selja sidestepped queries about her potential role as chief minister, deferring to party leadership for such decisions. Addressing concerns of infighting within the Congress, she criticized BJP's internal struggles, dismissing it as a long-standing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

