Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Allegations Roil India's Financial Oversight

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Public Accounts Committee chairman K C Venugopal of undermining India's economic framework to defame the government. Dubey alleges that unverified claims against SEBI Chief by Hindenburg Research are politically motivated, urging Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene against Venugopal's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:15 IST
Political Turmoil: Allegations Roil India's Financial Oversight
Nishikant Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering critique, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has charged Public Accounts Committee chairman K C Venugopal, a Congress member, with exploiting non-existent issues to malign India's central government and destabilize its economy.

Dubey's contentions, outlined in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, center around Venugopal's alleged misuse of his role to serve political ends. The dispute intensified as reports suggested the committee might summon SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch over allegations from Hindenburg Research, a US-based firm.

Conveying his concerns, Dubey urged Speaker Birla to restrain Venugopal, emphasizing that the committee's remit is confined to scrutinizing government accounts and audits, not summoning financial regulators under unverified pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024