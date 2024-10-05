Political Turmoil: Allegations Roil India's Financial Oversight
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Public Accounts Committee chairman K C Venugopal of undermining India's economic framework to defame the government. Dubey alleges that unverified claims against SEBI Chief by Hindenburg Research are politically motivated, urging Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene against Venugopal's actions.
In a blistering critique, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has charged Public Accounts Committee chairman K C Venugopal, a Congress member, with exploiting non-existent issues to malign India's central government and destabilize its economy.
Dubey's contentions, outlined in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, center around Venugopal's alleged misuse of his role to serve political ends. The dispute intensified as reports suggested the committee might summon SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch over allegations from Hindenburg Research, a US-based firm.
Conveying his concerns, Dubey urged Speaker Birla to restrain Venugopal, emphasizing that the committee's remit is confined to scrutinizing government accounts and audits, not summoning financial regulators under unverified pretenses.
