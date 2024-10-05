Left Menu

Ukraine Unveils Victory Blueprint at Ramstein

Ukraine is set to present its 'victory plan' at a meeting with allies in Ramstein, Germany on October 12. President Zelensky revealed that this plan will provide clear and specific steps towards a just conclusion of the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is poised to showcase its 'victory plan' at a strategic meeting with its allies in Ramstein, Germany on October 12. The announcement was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram this past Saturday.

President Zelenskiy emphasized that the plan outlines 'clear, specific steps for a just end to the war,' signaling a strategic approach to resolving the ongoing conflict. This revelation comes as Ukraine continues to seek international support in its efforts.

The meeting in Ramstein is expected to be a significant gathering where Ukraine's allies will discuss the framework and implications of this newly developed 'victory plan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

