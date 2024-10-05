Ukraine Unveils Victory Blueprint at Ramstein

Ukraine is poised to showcase its 'victory plan' at a strategic meeting with its allies in Ramstein, Germany on October 12. The announcement was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram this past Saturday.

President Zelenskiy emphasized that the plan outlines 'clear, specific steps for a just end to the war,' signaling a strategic approach to resolving the ongoing conflict. This revelation comes as Ukraine continues to seek international support in its efforts.

The meeting in Ramstein is expected to be a significant gathering where Ukraine's allies will discuss the framework and implications of this newly developed 'victory plan.'

