Congress Challenges BJP on Caste Census and Democracy in Maharashtra

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thane, Maharashtra, Congress has raised concerns about the BJP's stance on the caste census and the reservation cap. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Mahayuti government of delaying municipal elections as an attack on democracy, while advocating for farmer support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:06 IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Thane, Maharashtra, the Congress has taken aim at the BJP, questioning its position on the caste census and the reservation cap issue. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called into question the Mahayuti government's repeated delays in holding municipal elections, labeling these actions an attack on democracy.

Ramesh expressed concerns over the lack of progress on key social issues, emphasizing the silence of the Prime Minister on the caste census and reservation cap. He pointed out that opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, in contrast, has been vocal about these pressing issues, advocating for enhanced reservations and farmers' welfare.

Highlighting the struggles of Maharashtra's farmers, who face adverse conditions with minimal relief from the government, Ramesh criticized the BJP for inadequate responses to farmer suicides and called for a more robust support system, urging the implementation of policies recommended by the Swaminathan Committee.

