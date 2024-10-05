Guarding Democracy: Vigil Over EVM Strong Rooms in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri, candidates and their supporters from various political parties are maintaining a vigilant watch over the EVM strong rooms.

The votes for 90 assembly segments across the region are set to be counted on October 8. Elections were held in phases with several constituencies participating in the second phase.

Authorities have established a three-tier security system to protect the EVMs, dispelling rumors about security laxity. Candidates assert the importance of safeguarding the public's mandate amidst this robust security setup.

