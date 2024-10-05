Left Menu

Guarding Democracy: Vigil Over EVM Strong Rooms in Jammu and Kashmir

Candidates and supporters are vigilantly guarding EVM strong rooms in Jammu and Kashmir amidst rumors. With robust security arrangements, the votes from recent assembly elections will be counted on October 8. Political parties emphasize the importance of safeguarding public mandates throughout the multi-tier security system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:04 IST
Guarding Democracy: Vigil Over EVM Strong Rooms in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri, candidates and their supporters from various political parties are maintaining a vigilant watch over the EVM strong rooms.

The votes for 90 assembly segments across the region are set to be counted on October 8. Elections were held in phases with several constituencies participating in the second phase.

Authorities have established a three-tier security system to protect the EVMs, dispelling rumors about security laxity. Candidates assert the importance of safeguarding the public's mandate amidst this robust security setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024