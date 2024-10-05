Guarding Democracy: Vigil Over EVM Strong Rooms in Jammu and Kashmir
Candidates and supporters are vigilantly guarding EVM strong rooms in Jammu and Kashmir amidst rumors. With robust security arrangements, the votes from recent assembly elections will be counted on October 8. Political parties emphasize the importance of safeguarding public mandates throughout the multi-tier security system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri, candidates and their supporters from various political parties are maintaining a vigilant watch over the EVM strong rooms.
The votes for 90 assembly segments across the region are set to be counted on October 8. Elections were held in phases with several constituencies participating in the second phase.
Authorities have established a three-tier security system to protect the EVMs, dispelling rumors about security laxity. Candidates assert the importance of safeguarding the public's mandate amidst this robust security setup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
