Trump Returns to Butler: Rally at Site of Near-Assassination

Donald Trump returns to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally, revisiting the site of a near-assassination attempt. Joined by Elon Musk and his running mate JD Vance, Trump seeks to rally support in the battleground state. Enhanced security measures are in place following criticism of previous lapses.

Updated: 05-10-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:34 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, will revisit the rural site in Pennsylvania where an assassination attempt nearly claimed his life. This rally, happening just a month before the November 5 election, is critical for building support in the battleground state.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of the social media platform X, is set to appear alongside Trump at the rally. This marks Musk's first attendance at a Trump campaign event since endorsing him post the July 13 assassination attempt from which Trump narrowly escaped.

The event highlights security concerns following Trump's previous brush with potential tragedy, prompting significant enhancements in safety protocols to ensure his protection.

