Chaos in West Bengal: Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Incident

Amid rising tensions in West Bengal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the region's governance following a shocking incident at RG Kar Medical College. A woman doctor's alleged rape and murder have sparked widespread protests.

Pradhan expressed concerns over the lack of law and order, commenting that citizens appeared to be in 'revolt mode'. He also responded to Naveen Patnaik's accusations against the BJP regarding their rise in Odisha.

The minister participated in multiple public engagements including a tribute to Shahid Baji Rout and a BJP membership drive, emphasizing continued public service amidst political challenges.

