Left Menu

Chaos in West Bengal: Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Incident

Amid intense protests in West Bengal over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the law and order situation in the state. Pradhan also addressed political tensions in Odisha and participated in various events, emphasizing responsibility and public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:52 IST
Chaos in West Bengal: Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in West Bengal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the region's governance following a shocking incident at RG Kar Medical College. A woman doctor's alleged rape and murder have sparked widespread protests.

Pradhan expressed concerns over the lack of law and order, commenting that citizens appeared to be in 'revolt mode'. He also responded to Naveen Patnaik's accusations against the BJP regarding their rise in Odisha.

The minister participated in multiple public engagements including a tribute to Shahid Baji Rout and a BJP membership drive, emphasizing continued public service amidst political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024