Chaos in West Bengal: Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Incident
Amid intense protests in West Bengal over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the law and order situation in the state. Pradhan also addressed political tensions in Odisha and participated in various events, emphasizing responsibility and public service.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions in West Bengal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the region's governance following a shocking incident at RG Kar Medical College. A woman doctor's alleged rape and murder have sparked widespread protests.
Pradhan expressed concerns over the lack of law and order, commenting that citizens appeared to be in 'revolt mode'. He also responded to Naveen Patnaik's accusations against the BJP regarding their rise in Odisha.
The minister participated in multiple public engagements including a tribute to Shahid Baji Rout and a BJP membership drive, emphasizing continued public service amidst political challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Upholds Law and Order, Announces Major Police Reforms
Mixed Responses to Congress-Staged Bandh Over Chhattisgarh's Law and Order Crisis
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Vows Strict Action Amid Law and Order Concerns
Naveen Patnaik Calls for In-Depth Study on Simultaneous Elections
Naveen Patnaik Calls for Detailed Study on 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal