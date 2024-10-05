Congress Set for Victory in Haryana and Edge in J&K: Exit Poll Insights

Exit polls conducted on Saturday suggest a commanding lead for Congress in Haryana, with data indicating a substantial win in the upcoming assembly elections.

Poll predictions show Congress potentially securing 44-64 out of 90 seats, surpassing the BJP's expected 15-32 seats, across various polling agencies.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is projected to capture 31-50 seats, outpacing the BJP, which is estimated to secure between 20 and 32 seats.

