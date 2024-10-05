Congress Set for Victory in Haryana and Edge in J&K: Exit Poll Insights
Several exit polls forecast a significant victory for Congress in Haryana and gave an advantage to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Various agencies predicted Congress winning between 44 and 64 seats in Haryana, while in J&K, the alliance is expected to secure up to 50 seats.
Exit polls conducted on Saturday suggest a commanding lead for Congress in Haryana, with data indicating a substantial win in the upcoming assembly elections.
Poll predictions show Congress potentially securing 44-64 out of 90 seats, surpassing the BJP's expected 15-32 seats, across various polling agencies.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is projected to capture 31-50 seats, outpacing the BJP, which is estimated to secure between 20 and 32 seats.
