Left Menu

Congress Poised for Victory in Haryana and J&K: Survey Reveals

A survey by Delhi University's Centre for Global Studies forecasts a likely government formation by Congress in Haryana. Their alliance with National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is also set to secure a majority. Over 8,400 voters participated in the study, indicating India's democratic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:22 IST
Congress Poised for Victory in Haryana and J&K: Survey Reveals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new survey by the Centre for Global Studies at Delhi University suggests that the Congress is expected to form a government in Haryana. Additionally, their alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to secure a majority.

Conducted online from September 11 to October 3 among 8,429 voters across 90 constituencies in each state, the survey projects significant gains for Congress in the upcoming elections.

The predictions indicate Congress winning 46 out of 90 seats in Haryana, surpassing BJP's expected 38 seats. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-NC alliance is projected to win 45 seats, leaving BJP with 27. According to Professor Sunil K Chaudhary, this reflects India's democratic resilience contrasted with Western instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024