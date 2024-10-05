Congress Poised for Victory in Haryana and J&K: Survey Reveals
A survey by Delhi University's Centre for Global Studies forecasts a likely government formation by Congress in Haryana. Their alliance with National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is also set to secure a majority. Over 8,400 voters participated in the study, indicating India's democratic strength.
A new survey by the Centre for Global Studies at Delhi University suggests that the Congress is expected to form a government in Haryana. Additionally, their alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to secure a majority.
Conducted online from September 11 to October 3 among 8,429 voters across 90 constituencies in each state, the survey projects significant gains for Congress in the upcoming elections.
The predictions indicate Congress winning 46 out of 90 seats in Haryana, surpassing BJP's expected 38 seats. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-NC alliance is projected to win 45 seats, leaving BJP with 27. According to Professor Sunil K Chaudhary, this reflects India's democratic resilience contrasted with Western instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
