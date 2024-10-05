Left Menu

J&K Politics: Congress-NC Alliance vs. BJP Showdown

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir see division in predictions. While exit polls favor the Congress-NC alliance, the BJP remains optimistic about winning. Various political leaders express differing perspectives on the reliability of exit polls and potential outcomes, with results to be revealed on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:34 IST
J&K Politics: Congress-NC Alliance vs. BJP Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Jammu and Kashmir brace for assembly election results on October 8, political parties hold diverging views on the exit polls. Reports primarily favor the Congress-NC alliance, predicting it as the potential single-largest party, yet the BJP exudes confidence about its prospects for electoral victory.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit poll projections as mere 'time pass,' emphasizing that only October 8 matters. In contrast, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, buoyed by robust campaigning, expressed confidence in the BJP's potential dominance.

With exit polls showing varying predictions, the assembly results are crucial in shaping the future government. The political discourse underscores alliances and opposition impacting the region's governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024