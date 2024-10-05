J&K Politics: Congress-NC Alliance vs. BJP Showdown
The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir see division in predictions. While exit polls favor the Congress-NC alliance, the BJP remains optimistic about winning. Various political leaders express differing perspectives on the reliability of exit polls and potential outcomes, with results to be revealed on October 8.
- Country:
- India
As Jammu and Kashmir brace for assembly election results on October 8, political parties hold diverging views on the exit polls. Reports primarily favor the Congress-NC alliance, predicting it as the potential single-largest party, yet the BJP exudes confidence about its prospects for electoral victory.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit poll projections as mere 'time pass,' emphasizing that only October 8 matters. In contrast, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, buoyed by robust campaigning, expressed confidence in the BJP's potential dominance.
With exit polls showing varying predictions, the assembly results are crucial in shaping the future government. The political discourse underscores alliances and opposition impacting the region's governance landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Probe Over Tirupati Laddu Scandal
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Government and BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
BJP Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Mobile Internet Suspension During Exams
BJP Leader Criticizes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Hindu Rituals
BJP, RSS made 'derogatory remarks' against Rahul Gandhi, Cong will launch agitation against 'this poisonous mindset': Kharge in J-K.