J&K Politics: Congress-NC Alliance vs. BJP Showdown

As Jammu and Kashmir brace for assembly election results on October 8, political parties hold diverging views on the exit polls. Reports primarily favor the Congress-NC alliance, predicting it as the potential single-largest party, yet the BJP exudes confidence about its prospects for electoral victory.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit poll projections as mere 'time pass,' emphasizing that only October 8 matters. In contrast, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, buoyed by robust campaigning, expressed confidence in the BJP's potential dominance.

With exit polls showing varying predictions, the assembly results are crucial in shaping the future government. The political discourse underscores alliances and opposition impacting the region's governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)