Tensions Rise as AAP Leader Targeted in Punjab Shooting

In a shocking episode of political violence, a local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot at in Fazilka district, Punjab. The incident has intensified tensions between rival political factions.

Around the heart of the storm is AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar who sustained a chest injury following a clash with members of the Shiromani Akali Dal, outside the block development and panchayat officer's office in Jalalabad. The altercation has been linked to the upcoming gram panchayat elections slated for October 15.

Brar was immediately transported to the hospital following the incident, with his condition reported as stable. AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj has accused Akali Dal's Vardev Singh Noni Mann, son of former MP Zora Singh Mann, of firing the shot. The police have vowed to take stringent action as election tensions reach a boiling point.

(With inputs from agencies.)