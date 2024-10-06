Tensions Rise as AAP Leader Targeted in Punjab Shooting
In Punjab's Fazilka district, AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar was injured in a shooting incident involving political rival Shiromani Akali Dal. Following an argument, Brar was shot and is currently stable in hospital. Elections for gram panchayats are scheduled for October 15 amidst rising tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking episode of political violence, a local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot at in Fazilka district, Punjab. The incident has intensified tensions between rival political factions.
Around the heart of the storm is AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar who sustained a chest injury following a clash with members of the Shiromani Akali Dal, outside the block development and panchayat officer's office in Jalalabad. The altercation has been linked to the upcoming gram panchayat elections slated for October 15.
Brar was immediately transported to the hospital following the incident, with his condition reported as stable. AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj has accused Akali Dal's Vardev Singh Noni Mann, son of former MP Zora Singh Mann, of firing the shot. The police have vowed to take stringent action as election tensions reach a boiling point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JUI-F Chief Rejects Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Fresh Elections
Congress Proposes New Committees for Jharkhand Elections
Jammu and Kashmir Set for Phased Assembly Elections Amid Enthusiastic Voter Turnout
Shiv Sena MP Slams Maharashtra Government for Postponing Mumbai University Elections at Last Minute
PM Modi Unveils 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Ahead of Haryana Elections