Congress-NC Alliance Aims for Majority in Jammu and Kashmir as PDP Joins Forces

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has voiced confidence that the Congress-NC coalition will secure a majority in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Speaking on Sunday, Abdullah remarked positively on the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) readiness to align with them. The PDP's willingness to join the Congress-NC alliance aims to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from gaining power in the region.

Abdullah refrained from commenting on exit polls, advising patience until the official counting set for October 8 unveils the final result. Despite this, he reiterated his belief that the Congress-NC alliance is well-positioned to form a majority government. His comments came in response to efforts to maintain unity and combat discord within Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, PDP's candidate from the Lal Chowk Assembly, Zuhaib Yousuf Mir, indicated their openness to align with the Congress-NC coalition. Mir stressed the importance of forming a secular governing body to protect Kashmir's identity and to ensure that the BJP does not gain control. Exit polls conducted by several organizations, including TV-Today C-voter and the People Pulse survey, predict a competitive race with the NC-Congress alliance leading in various projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)