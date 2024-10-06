Left Menu

European Far-Right Leaders Back Salvini Amid Migrant Boat Controversy

European far-right leaders, including Hungary's Viktor Orban and Dutch nationalist Geert Wilders, support Italy's Matteo Salvini as he faces potential imprisonment for blocking a migrant boat in 2019. They gathered in Pontida, rallying against the EU's immigration policies while forming a new political alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:17 IST
  • Italy

On Sunday, European far-right leaders showed support for Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who could face a six-year jail sentence over a 2019 incident involving a migrant boat. During a rally in Pontida, Hungary's Viktor Orban and Dutch nationalist Geert Wilders stood by Salvini, lauding him as a hero.

Wilders expressed admiration for Salvini, highlighting the expanding influence of Europe's far-right. A new coalition, Patriots for Europe, has emerged as a significant force in the EU Parliament, aimed at challenging Brussels' authority and curbing illegal immigration.

Salvini's reputation as an anti-immigrant leader was reinforced following prosecutors' demand for a six-year prison term for allegedly detaining over 100 migrants at sea. As support grows, objections to EU immigration laws intensify, marking a pivotal moment for nationalist movements.

