Congress Triumphs in Haryana: Exit Polls Project Historic Win

Exit polls indicate a decisive victory for the Congress party in Haryana's assembly elections. With predictions suggesting a clear majority, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda credits leadership efforts and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the party's resurgence, ending a decade of BJP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:31 IST
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, exit polls predict a sweeping victory for the Congress party in Haryana's upcoming assembly elections. According to various projections, Congress is set to secure a dominant majority, ending the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-standing rule in the state.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda attributed this anticipated success to the party's top leadership and particularly praised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "The mood in Haryana shifted in favor of Congress with our leaders' relentless efforts," Hooda told ANI, acknowledging the hard work of party leaders in bringing about a change.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, however, remains confident of the BJP's prospects, claiming that the party is equipped to form the government independently. With polling concluding peacefully at a 65.65% voter turnout, all eyes are now on the official results, expected to reflect the exit polls' predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

