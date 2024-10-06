Political Leaders in Haryana Seek Solace as Polls Conclude

With the polls in Haryana behind them, political leaders in the state are taking a much-needed break as they await the results set to be announced on October 8. The past weeks of campaigning have been hectic, leaving many to seek moments of rest and reflection.

Some leaders have opted for family time, while others turned to spiritual places for solace. After an exhaustive campaign season, which included efforts for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, this period has become crucial for personal rejuvenation.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other leaders visited temples, while figures like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Abhay Singh Chautala spent quality time with family. Randeep Singh Surjewala chose to seek blessings at Kedarnath temple, highlighting how politicians find balance post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)