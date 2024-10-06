Pakistan Bans Pashtun Rights Group PTM as Security Threat
The Pakistan government has banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), citing it as a national security threat. The ethnic Pashtun rights group is critical of the military and active in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Alleged links to anti-state elements led to the ban under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:18 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan government has officially banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), labeling it a national security threat.
The Ministry of Interior noted in a notification that the PTM has been placed on the list of proscribed organizations under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 due to activities deemed inimical to peace and security.
The group, known for its criticism of the military and active in the tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, denies any links with anti-state elements, despite accusations from authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed, reports AP.
Tipra Motha to Rally Against Attacks on Bangladeshi Minorities
India Triumphs Over Bangladesh in First Test
Escalating Tensions: Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon into Israel
75% Will Abandon UPI If Charged: Survey