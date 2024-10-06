Pakistan Bans Pashtun Rights Group PTM as Security Threat

The Pakistan government has officially banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), labeling it a national security threat.

The Ministry of Interior noted in a notification that the PTM has been placed on the list of proscribed organizations under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 due to activities deemed inimical to peace and security.

The group, known for its criticism of the military and active in the tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, denies any links with anti-state elements, despite accusations from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)