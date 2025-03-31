Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against Communal Provocations in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged citizens to resist provocations inciting communal unrest. She criticized the BJP's divisive politics at a Red Road Eid event, with TMC's Abhishek Banerjee reinforcing unity against such tactics. Both leaders emphasized TMC's commitment to opposing attempts to divide the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:58 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on citizens to resist provocations aimed at inciting communal unrest. Speaking during an Eid prayers event on Red Road, Banerjee stressed her administration's support for minorities and its commitment to thwarting any attempts to stir tensions in the state.

Banerjee took aim at the BJP, questioning whether their issues with minorities would lead them to amend the country's Constitution. She reaffirmed her dedication to respecting all religions and criticized the BJP's 'divisive politics,' which she described as 'jumla politics' designed to fracture society.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the party's unity against the BJP's strategies during the last Lok Sabha elections. Both leaders assured continued resistance against divisive political efforts in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

 United States
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

