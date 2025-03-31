Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against Communal Provocations in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged citizens to resist provocations inciting communal unrest. She criticized the BJP's divisive politics at a Red Road Eid event, with TMC's Abhishek Banerjee reinforcing unity against such tactics. Both leaders emphasized TMC's commitment to opposing attempts to divide the state.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on citizens to resist provocations aimed at inciting communal unrest. Speaking during an Eid prayers event on Red Road, Banerjee stressed her administration's support for minorities and its commitment to thwarting any attempts to stir tensions in the state.
Banerjee took aim at the BJP, questioning whether their issues with minorities would lead them to amend the country's Constitution. She reaffirmed her dedication to respecting all religions and criticized the BJP's 'divisive politics,' which she described as 'jumla politics' designed to fracture society.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the party's unity against the BJP's strategies during the last Lok Sabha elections. Both leaders assured continued resistance against divisive political efforts in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Telangana's Choice of Foreign Economist for Caste Survey Analysis
Controversy Sparks in Telangana: BJP Slams Osmania University for Banning Protests
BJP Condemns Amritsar Temple Attack: Calls for CBI Probe
Power Moves: BJP Reveals Candidates for Maharashtra By-Elections
BJP Queries Foreign Involvement in Telangana's Caste Survey