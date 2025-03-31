Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against Communal Provocations in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on citizens to resist provocations aimed at inciting communal unrest. Speaking during an Eid prayers event on Red Road, Banerjee stressed her administration's support for minorities and its commitment to thwarting any attempts to stir tensions in the state.

Banerjee took aim at the BJP, questioning whether their issues with minorities would lead them to amend the country's Constitution. She reaffirmed her dedication to respecting all religions and criticized the BJP's 'divisive politics,' which she described as 'jumla politics' designed to fracture society.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the party's unity against the BJP's strategies during the last Lok Sabha elections. Both leaders assured continued resistance against divisive political efforts in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)