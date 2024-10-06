Strengthening Ties: Maldivian President's Bilateral Visit to India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu during his bilateral visit to India, aiming to strengthen ties between the two nations. The meeting, held ahead of Muizzu's discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signals a push towards enhancing cooperation.

This visit marks President Muizzu's first bilateral engagement with India, despite attending Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June. The Ministry of External Affairs highlights the ongoing effort to boost people-to-people connections and collaborative ties between the countries.

Muizzu's visit comes at a critical time, as diplomatic tensions have risen since his administration, perceived as pro-China, came into power. Discussions with Modi will cover bilateral, regional, and international concerns, and Muizzu will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and participate in business events in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)