In a significant show of solidarity, Union Minister L Murugan joined hundreds of RSS members in a route march across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The event, sanctioned by a Madras High Court ruling, saw participation in multiple districts, including Tiruchirappalli and Karur.

Murmurs of success echoed from the senior ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, who expressed satisfaction with the turnout and execution of the march. The collective display aimed to underline the RSS's organizational strength and cultural outreach.

The union minister of state for information and broadcasting particularly emphasized the importance of such public engagements to promote unity and nationalistic sentiments. The marches symbolize a broader attempt to resonate with the local populace, through a blend of cultural and ideological expressions.

