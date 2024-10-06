Left Menu

Union Minister Joins RSS in Tamil Nadu Route March

Union Minister L Murugan participated in a route march organized by the RSS in Tamil Nadu. The march, described as a grand success by senior officials, took place in Egmore, with similar events held across the state following a high court directive.

Updated: 06-10-2024 22:18 IST
In a significant show of solidarity, Union Minister L Murugan joined hundreds of RSS members in a route march across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The event, sanctioned by a Madras High Court ruling, saw participation in multiple districts, including Tiruchirappalli and Karur.

Murmurs of success echoed from the senior ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, who expressed satisfaction with the turnout and execution of the march. The collective display aimed to underline the RSS's organizational strength and cultural outreach.

The union minister of state for information and broadcasting particularly emphasized the importance of such public engagements to promote unity and nationalistic sentiments. The marches symbolize a broader attempt to resonate with the local populace, through a blend of cultural and ideological expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

