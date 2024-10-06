Left Menu

Delhi BJP Hails Modi's Land and Power Reforms

Delhi BJP leaders praised PM Modi for resuming property mutation and easing power connection rules in certain areas. At the 'Thank You Modiji' rally, they criticized AAP leader Kejriwal, highlighting BJP's efforts as Diwali gifts benefiting rural and unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Delhi BJP leaders expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent initiatives on property mutation and power connections. They emphasized these reforms as beneficial measures for residents in rural and unauthorized areas.

The 'Thank You Modiji' rally in Burari saw leaders praising PM Modi while criticizing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. BJP figures labeled the reforms as 'Diwali gifts' for those residing in these areas, promising further benefits if the BJP assumes power in Delhi.

Additionally, BJP representatives pledged comprehensive plans, such as implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ensuring job security for temporary employees, should they win the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

