Delhi BJP Hails Modi's Land and Power Reforms

On Sunday, Delhi BJP leaders expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent initiatives on property mutation and power connections. They emphasized these reforms as beneficial measures for residents in rural and unauthorized areas.

The 'Thank You Modiji' rally in Burari saw leaders praising PM Modi while criticizing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. BJP figures labeled the reforms as 'Diwali gifts' for those residing in these areas, promising further benefits if the BJP assumes power in Delhi.

Additionally, BJP representatives pledged comprehensive plans, such as implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ensuring job security for temporary employees, should they win the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

