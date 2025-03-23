Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Removing Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar Portraits on Shaheed Diwas

In a fresh wave of political accusations, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP government in Delhi removed portraits of freedom icons Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from government buildings. The claims, reiterated on Shaheed Diwas, have been described by BJP leaders as diversion tactics by AAP amid emerging corruption allegations.

Kejriwal's statements came during the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event, where he criticized the BJP for prioritizing political imagery over substantive benefits, such as the promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women under the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana'. He accused Congress of silent collusion with BJP, alleging their protestations over missing Gandhiji pictures were inconsistent.

Despite AAP's claims, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, defended her administration, stating that government chambers feature portraits of leaders including Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar. As tributes poured in from leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, Congress leaders also revived memories of their revolutionary legacy.

