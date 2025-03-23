Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Removing Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar Portraits on Shaheed Diwas

On Shaheed Diwas, Arvind Kejriwal claimed the BJP removed portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from Delhi offices, sparking accusations of a distraction from AAP's scandals. BJP and Congress denied these claims, while political leaders paid tribute to the martyrs' enduring freedom struggle contributions.

Updated: 23-03-2025 22:05 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a fresh wave of political accusations, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP government in Delhi removed portraits of freedom icons Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from government buildings. The claims, reiterated on Shaheed Diwas, have been described by BJP leaders as diversion tactics by AAP amid emerging corruption allegations.

Kejriwal's statements came during the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event, where he criticized the BJP for prioritizing political imagery over substantive benefits, such as the promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women under the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana'. He accused Congress of silent collusion with BJP, alleging their protestations over missing Gandhiji pictures were inconsistent.

Despite AAP's claims, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, defended her administration, stating that government chambers feature portraits of leaders including Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar. As tributes poured in from leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, Congress leaders also revived memories of their revolutionary legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

