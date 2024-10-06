Resetting Tides: Muizzu's India Mission Amid Economic Crisis
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu visits India to mend strained relations and address economic challenges. Meetings with India's leadership aim to strengthen bilateral ties and secure infrastructure agreements. This visit marks a shift as Muizzu moves from anti-India sentiments towards collaboration, amidst economic crises in Maldives.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu embarked on a crucial four-day visit to India on Sunday, aiming to mend the strained relations between the two countries amidst a looming economic crisis in the Maldives.
Key meetings with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are slated to foster improved bilateral ties, particularly in the infrastructure sector. Muizzu's itinerary includes business events in Mumbai and Bengaluru, reflecting a concerted effort to enhance economic cooperation.
Despite previous tensions, Muizzu appears committed to recalibrating his nation's stance towards India, facilitated by India's extension of critical budgetary support during the Maldives' economic downturn.
