Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

In a dramatic mayoral race in Sao Paulo, incumbent Ricardo Nunes will face off against federal legislator Guilherme Boulos in a high-stakes runoff on October 27. Despite predictions of losing momentum, Nunes led the first round with 29.5% of votes, narrowly surpassing Boulos at 29%.

The election spotlight shone brightly on Sao Paulo after a closely divided vote among three leading candidates, reflecting a broader anti-establishment trend gripping Brazil. Far-right newcomer Pablo Marçal captured 28.1% of votes, fueled by his controversial campaign tactics.

National figures, including former President Bolsonaro and President Lula, remained largely absent from the Sao Paulo campaign. This absence left the city to grapple with its political future amid rising anti-establishment sentiments and a vibrant democratic process.

