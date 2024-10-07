Tunisia's Tumultuous Election: Democractic Challenge or Power Play?

Tunisia's President Kais Saied announced he would await official election results before declaring victory. However, exit polls from Sigma Conseil indicate a landslide win for Saied in a contested election fraught with opposition arrests.

Amidst celebrations by Saied's supporters, critics boycotted the election, branding it a farce due to a climate of political repression and low voter turnout. Official results are expected on Monday.

Despite two past free elections, Saied's recent consolidation of power raises concerns. Critics cite democratic regression as Tunisia struggles with economic difficulties and rising emigration rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)