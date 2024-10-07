Left Menu

Tunisia's Tumultuous Election: Democractic Challenge or Power Play?

Tunisian President Kais Saied awaits official election results but claims a landslide victory amid a controversial political climate marred by arrests of opponents. Many critics boycotted the election, and voter turnout was significantly low. Saied aims to continue his anti-elite agenda despite allegations of democratic backsliding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 07-10-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 07:35 IST
Tunisia's Tumultuous Election: Democractic Challenge or Power Play?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied announced he would await official election results before declaring victory. However, exit polls from Sigma Conseil indicate a landslide win for Saied in a contested election fraught with opposition arrests.

Amidst celebrations by Saied's supporters, critics boycotted the election, branding it a farce due to a climate of political repression and low voter turnout. Official results are expected on Monday.

Despite two past free elections, Saied's recent consolidation of power raises concerns. Critics cite democratic regression as Tunisia struggles with economic difficulties and rising emigration rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024